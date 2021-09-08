Police investigating two fires in Luzerne County

Officials are investigating if two fires in the same neighborhood in Luzerne County could be related.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating two fires, one day apart and in the same neighborhood, in Luzerne County.

Firefighters were called to Mary Street in Kingston Township just before 10 Sunday night.

According to the Shavertown fire chief, the flames started in a garage attached to a home.

Firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to the home.

The home is okay, but they had to cut power, so the homeowner is out of the place, temporarily.

No one was hurt.

This is why investigators call Sunday night's fire suspicious.

It is right next door to a home that burned late Saturday night.

The damage there is much worse.

Flames shot through the roof.

The home is gutted.

It took firefighters from KingstonTownship and surrounding communities to get a handle on the flames.

No one was hurt in that fire, either.

A state police fire marshal in on the investigation, checking to see if those two fires in the Back Mountain are related.