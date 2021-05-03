Police investigating shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating an aggravated assault that left one man wounded.

According to officials, police responded to the 400 block of Scott Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to a hospital.

Officials say the man was approached by three other men and had a dispute, leading to one of the men firing a weapon.