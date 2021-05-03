Police investigating shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating an aggravated assault that left one man wounded.
According to officials, police responded to the 400 block of Scott Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was transported to a hospital.
Officials say the man was approached by three other men and had a dispute, leading to one of the men firing a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing in Luzerne County. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division or call 911.