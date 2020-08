Officers said there was an argument between two people that led to the shots being fired.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating shots fired in Luzerne County.

The Hanover Township Police Department received a report of shots fired just before 1 p.m. on South Main Street near the STARR Gas Station

Officers said there was an argument between two people.

One fired shot at the other and the other individual then shot back.