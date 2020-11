Police found several shell casings and damage to a second floor apartment.

Police in the City of Hazleton are investigating after shots were fired Saturday morning.

According to officers, they were called to the 100 block of North Wyoming Street just after 9:00am.

Police found several shell casings and damage to a second floor apartment from the shots.

It does not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Police do not know if the apartment was occupied at the time of the incident.