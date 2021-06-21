Police investigating shooting in Wilkes-Barre

One person was taken to the hospital.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre had the intersection of Blackman and Hazle Street shut down for hours as they investigated a shooting.

Neighbors say around 9 p.m., they heard about four or five gunshots.

Officers say one person was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

Several police markers are lining the sidewalk up Blackman Street on the 300 block.

Neighbors told Newswatch 16 they are fed up; they say this isn't the first shooting to happen here.

"Last time, it was two houses down. About two years ago, it was right next door," said Lorriane Fetterman of Wilkes-Barre.

Officers have not said whether an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.