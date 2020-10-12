x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

Police investigating shooting in Wilkes-Barre

The incident occurred Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — According to police, a shooting occurred Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The shooting happened near the Luzerne County Courthouse.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

According to officials, the victim's condition is unknown.

The victim was in a black SUV at the time of the shooting.

The windows of the vehicle were shot out and had bullet holes in them.

Police say it was a random shooting and are looking for one or more shooters.

This case is currently under investigation in Luzerne County. 