Police investigating shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — According to police, a shooting occurred Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The shooting happened near the Luzerne County Courthouse.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

According to officials, the victim's condition is unknown.

The victim was in a black SUV at the time of the shooting.

The windows of the vehicle were shot out and had bullet holes in them.

Police say it was a random shooting and are looking for one or more shooters.