Police investigating shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are searching for three people allegedly involved in an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, two men were shot in a parking lot near the intersection of South Main and Academy Streets in the city just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the victims and three suspects got into an argument that quickly turned violent.

Officers released surveillance photos from a nearby business in the hopes of identifying those involved.

There is no word on the victims' conditions following the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.