The shooting happened at a home along Franklin Street in Plymouth around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police say a juvenile was shot over the weekend in Luzerne County.

Officials say they were called to a home along Franklin Street in Plymouth on Saturday night.

There, witnesses told police they were in another room when they heard a loud pop. Then, they found the victim on the ground, bleeding.

Two people ran out of the house after.

Police believe the shooting is gang-related in Luzerne County.