HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for a car they believe is connected to gunfire Sunday in Hanover Township.

Reports of gunfire from a vehicle in the area of West Division and Woodbury Streets came in around 7 p.m. Sunday.

No one was hurt.

Police released pictures on Facebook.

****PRESS RELEASE**** Nature of Offense: Shots Fired from Vehicle Date: September 5, 2021 Time: 7:03 pm Location: ... Posted by Hanover Township Police Department on Monday, September 6, 2021