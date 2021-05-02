Police investigating crash in Luzerne County

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Neighbors say two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Mountain Top on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Blue Ridge Trail in Fairview Township.

A neighbor who was outside at the time and called 911 tells Newswatch 16 a pickup truck and motorcycle collided head-on.

The road was closed for hours while state police worked to figure out exactly what happened.