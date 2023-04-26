Police investigating burglary at bar in Luzerne County

It happened early Tuesday morning in Avoca.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVOCA, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a bar in Luzerne County.

The Avoca Police Department says several thousand dollars was stolen from various machines throughout Ernie G.'s Pub at the intersection of Main and Plane streets in the borough.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The Avoca Police Department released surveillance images of the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information should contact Avoca police at 570-457-4011.