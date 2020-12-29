x
Luzerne County

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township searching for robbery suspect

The robberies occurred Wednesday, Dec. 23 in the evening.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are searching for a suspect who robbed a Little Caesars and attempted to rob another restaurant.

The robberies occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

According to the police, a black male with some gray scruff wearing a large white face covering, black puffy vest over a sweatshirt, and light-colored pants attempted to rob the Little Mexico restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

The suspect showed something he referred to as a weapon and demanded money.

The restaurant's night deposit was already dropped off at the bank, so the robber left empty-handed.

The suspect left the scene in a black four-door vehicle. 

He then entered Little Caesar's on Blackman Street and robbed the clerk on duty.

The suspect wore the same clothing and was in the same vehicle. 

Anyone with information on the robberies, the vehicle, or the identity of the suspect is asked to message the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department's Facebook page. Anyone with information can also contact Det. Capparell at 570-606-4791 or email capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.is.