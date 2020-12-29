Police in Wilkes-Barre Township searching for robbery suspect

The robberies occurred Wednesday, Dec. 23 in the evening.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are searching for a suspect who robbed a Little Caesars and attempted to rob another restaurant.

The robberies occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

According to the police, a black male with some gray scruff wearing a large white face covering, black puffy vest over a sweatshirt, and light-colored pants attempted to rob the Little Mexico restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard.

The suspect showed something he referred to as a weapon and demanded money.

The restaurant's night deposit was already dropped off at the bank, so the robber left empty-handed.

The suspect left the scene in a black four-door vehicle.

He then entered Little Caesar's on Blackman Street and robbed the clerk on duty.

The suspect wore the same clothing and was in the same vehicle.