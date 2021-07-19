Police in Luzerne County searching for greenhouse thief

The burglary happened over the weekend.

WYOMING, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are searching for a thief that removed water lines and stole multiple copper pipes from a greenhouse over the weekend.

Kasarda's Greenhouse in Wyoming posted surveillance photos of the thief.

The burglary has left one of Kasarda's growing greenhouses unusable and will most likely affect their product supply for the upcoming fall season.

This is the second year in a row that Kasarda's has been hit by thieves.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.