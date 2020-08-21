Police: Driver was drunk in fatal crash

Driver allegedly admitted to a paramedic that she had three alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman now faces Homicide charges for a crash that claimed a life in Luzerne County.

Police say Zabrina Burge of Wyoming was driving a car involved in a head-on crash last October on River Road in Jenkins Township.

Joseph and Gloria Lyons of Forty Fort were in the other car and the couple was killed.

According to court documents Burge admitted to paramedics that she had been drinking and her blood alcohol level was .30.

Burge faces charges including Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence.