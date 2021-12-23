Police deliver Christmas surprise in Luzerne County

The spirit of the season is alive and well because of a police department in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston police officers, Santa Claus, and the Grinch delivered early Christmas presents to one lucky family on Division Street in Kingston.

This is part of a program the department started doing last year when they find a family deserving of some extra help during the holidays.

"Yeah, we got a couple a couple families that were nominated. We try to pick the best ones that we think are most deserving or best fitting for the job," said Detective Edward Palka with the Kingston Police Department.

"I'm still processing. I was at work, so I wasn't prepared for it. It just taken back by storm. I just thought it was like a couple of presents. I didn't think it would be this much in this overwhelming and stuff so, greatly blessed. Joseph and George are twins. They both are on the spectrum. So they're a little bit challenging at times, but you know what kid isn't? And then Madison is a typical seven-year-old girl that acts like she's twenty, so yeah," said Linda Smigielski of Kingston.

While opening presents, the children were nothing but smiles, excitement, and joy.

"That's our job. I mean, that's, that's what we do. The whole protect and serve thing is, is there as well, but we're public servants, and that's the root of why we're here," said Palka.

"They're having a good time. They're being normal kids just opening everything up and throwing the wrapping paper everywhere and not even paying attention that Santa Claus is standing right there in front of them," Smigielski added.

Santa, the Grinch, and First responders delivered gifts to one other family in Kingston this year and hope to grow the program in years to come.