So far this is no cause or reported injuries from the crash in Luzerne County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WYOMING, Pa. — A police pickup truck is badly damaged following a wreck Thursday afternoon in Luzerne County.

The truck collided with a car around 5 p.m. along Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming right by the midway shopping plaza.

State police were on the scene investigating the crash and the road was shut down for a time.

So far this is no cause or reported injuries from the crash in Luzerne County.