Police: Coyote spotted in Luzerne County

Families with small children are urged to be extra cautious.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Officials say a coyote was spotted in Luzerne County.

According to the Nanticoke City Police Chief Michael Roke, a coyote was spotted in the area of East Field Street during the daytime by an officer.

Officials say coyotes are opportunistic feeders, so keep your outdoor cats inside and be vigilant when walking your dogs.

Families with small children are also urged to be extra cautious.

If you see the coyote, don't feed it, pet it, or approach it.

"Just be cognisant of the fact that there may be some wild animals running around, and don't approach them. Contact us, and we will call the game commission and take care of the problem," said Chief Roke.

Nanticoke City Police say they have reported the coyote sighting to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.