Apparent chase ends in Hazleton

Lots of police officers on scene after an apparent chase and a warning by the mayor to stay away from the area.

HAZLETON, Pa. — BREAKING NEWS:

State Police say they have an armed person surrounded in a tractor-trailer involved in a chase Monday afternoon in Hazleton.

Everyone is being kept away from Beech and Vine Streets.

That's where we believe the scene is that stems from a police chase Monday afternoon.

This is video sent to us from a viewer showing what's believed to be a chase involving a tractor-trailer.

You can see the cab of the truck speeding down the street, followed by several police cars with lights flashing.

It's believed that chase ended on West Beech Street in Hazleton.

As soon as Newswatch 16 tried to make our way down, troopers began clearing Beech Street park telling us it was "unsafe".

Hazleton's Mayor Jeff Cusat posted a message on Facebook just before 5 o'clock saying that,

"The Hazleton Police Department and State Police are asking everyone to stay away from the Beech Street playground until further notice."

And around 5:30 pm, state police put out an alert reiterating the mayor's warning saying this is a major incident and please stay away from Beech and Vine Streets.

One person tells us the tractor-trailer almost hit his jeep ...

"I was on Popular Street. I was going south and the semi-truck was coming up towards me, almost hit me like this far away. I could almost touch it. Turned around and started flying, there was state cops, Hazleton cops. So now this dude's down here, they say he has a gun or something and I don't know what's going to happen," said Tyler Memis.