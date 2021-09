A witness told police that the driver gave them an angry hand gesture before throwing a black and white cat from their vehicle.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are searching for a person who allegedly threw a small black and white cat out of a moving car Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 309 near the Plains/Wilkes-Barre exit.

The cat did not survive.