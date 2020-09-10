Police advisory committee formed in Wilkes-Barre

The seven person committee will oversee police activity and decide if any action ever needs to be taken.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A group will now be giving their advice about police relations in Wilkes Barre.

Wilkes-Barre's Mayor George Brown announced the seven volunteers who applied to be a part of the city police advisory committee on Thursday.

It was created in light of recent police protests around the country.

"My goal is to be proactive with this committee, the committee's goal is to be proactive. And right now we are excited to be that mediator between our residents of the community, and the police department," said Rahman Marshall.