State Troopers, Wilkes-Barre police involved in standoff | Here's what we know

State Police and city officers involved in a standoff in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — State Police and city officers are involved in a standoff in Wilkes-Barre.

State Police were called in to assist Wilkes-Barre Police with a standoff Tuesday morning along Sambourne Street in the city.

According to court paperwork, police received a call just before 9 a.m. from a woman who said Luis Soto Madera fired a shot at her inside a home on Sambourne Street.

No one was hit by the gunfire. Three people who were inside the home at the time all got out safely.

State Troopers, Wilkes-Barre city officers, and K-9 units remain in the area as Soto Madera is believed to still be in the house.

This is a developing story. Newswatch 16 will have more information as it becomes available.

