Police: 57-year-old Hazleton cold case solved

HAZLETON, Pa. — Investigators say they've cracked a 57-year-old cold case in Hazleton
It was back in March of 1964 that 9-year-old Marise Chiverella was raped and murdered.
Her killer was never found.
Since 2007, state police say they have checked the killer's DNA profile monthly against all new entries into DNA databases.
In 2018, technology was used to generate a "snapshot pheno-type" facial prediction of the suspect from his DNA, and several images of the potential suspect were created.
Now, 57 years after Chiverella's murder, troopers say they have identified a suspect.
State police will hold a news conference Thursday to provide more information on the cold case in Hazleton.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.