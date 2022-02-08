Police: 57-year-old Hazleton cold case solved

Investigators believe they have cracked the case of a brutal rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl from 1964.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Investigators say they've cracked a 57-year-old cold case in Hazleton

It was back in March of 1964 that 9-year-old Marise Chiverella was raped and murdered.

Her killer was never found.

Since 2007, state police say they have checked the killer's DNA profile monthly against all new entries into DNA databases.

In 2018, technology was used to generate a "snapshot pheno-type" facial prediction of the suspect from his DNA, and several images of the potential suspect were created.

On March 18, 1964, Marise Ann Chiverella, 9 years old, was raped, strangled & murdered in Hazleton, PA. Through new technology from @ParabonSnapshot, we now have 3 photos of the possible suspect at age 25, 40 & 60. Please contact PSP with ANY info you may have!@PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/RGOEjdxTWI — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) March 20, 2019

Now, 57 years after Chiverella's murder, troopers say they have identified a suspect.

State police will hold a news conference Thursday to provide more information on the cold case in Hazleton.