Plymouth company 'steps up' with stickers

A graphics company is helping to make sure customers practice social distancing and remain six steps apart.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — On any given day, the machines inside Brand Graphic Solutions are busy making stickers or decals for projects both big and small, and this day was no exception. But the mission is a little different.

"Who are we? We are a decal manufacturer and a decal distributor," explained managing partner Brian Vnuk. "So we felt the best thing that we could do is supply graphics that encourage social distancing."

Vnuk said this project hits close to home.

"I have an 18-year-old daughter that works at a local grocery store and after having seen the precautions that they put in place, it really made me realize how important it is for us to take the public safety recommendations seriously," he added.

Vnuk says he's witnessed people inside grocery and other stores not following guidelines. So he decided to make the decals that remind people to stand a safe distance from each other. For now, Brand Graphic Solutions is giving the decals away for free, all you have to do is pay shipping and handling.

"It was a question of what can I personally do? What do I do well? What do we do well? And it was to make a sticker to help maybe protect my daughter and maybe help her fellow employees," said Vnuk. "Our hope is that we all respect the guidelines to minimize exposure and to protect one another, that's it."