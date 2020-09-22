Plenty of campaign merchandise available

Between 'Trump Stores' and Biden campaign headquarters, there are a lot of opportunities to show your support.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If you want to demonstrate your support for President Donald Trump as he runs for re-election this November you can now purchase a flag, yard sign, t-shirt, or something else at a Trump Store, like the one located at the Hanover Mall in Hanover Township.

"From what I've seen, it's pretty good. Prices are a little high, but I mean what are you going to do?" said Joseph Lafkoski of Nanticoke.

Workers tell Newswatch 16 the store has only been open here for two days and they are waiting for more merchandise to fill the shelves, but it has had a steady stream of customers.

"I think it makes people around here look around here and think you know there's stores opening up for him, people are voting for him. They are saying how they feel about him, and a lot of people don't do that anymore because they are afraid to speak how they feel," added Tyler Ulitchney of Hanover Township.

Folks with the Luzerne County Democratic Party Committee say Biden supporters aren't afraid to show how they feel. They, too, have been busy handing out campaign materials from the headquarters on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

"Yesterday there were four volunteers working here. The stream was so constant and overwhelming people were lined up down the sidewalk and we don't know where they're all coming from but the energy and the interest in phenomenal," said Kathy Bozinski, the Luzerne County Democratic Party Chair.

Bosinski says she's also been fielding calls from all over the country from people originally from Luzerne County wanting to support the Biden campaign here.

"We've had successful folks from all over the country reach back with financial donations to the Luzerne County Democratic Party to help us put together an office like this, provide people with absolutely free yard signs and other memorabilia to help people get out the vote for this," added Bozinski.