Playing some tunes to nursing home residents

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A local DJ decided to use his skills to brighten the day for residents at nursing homes in Luzerne County.
Donnie Evans, who owns DJ Donnie Evans Entertainment, along with a few others, went to parking lots of nursing homes to play some tunes.
He started at Kingston Health Care and then went to Timber Ridge Health Care Center near WIlkes-Barre.
Organizer, Debbie Kearney, said "They're inside and I know from working in health care that people are just having a hard time not being able to see their families. We just want to bring the word of God to them and let them know that they are not alone; that there is hope and that this is going to end. We just wanted to make them smile."
Organizers also said a few prayers for the residents at the facilities in Luzerne County.