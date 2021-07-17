Playing hockey to "puck" cancer

An event was held Saturday to raise money for families in our area who are battling cancer.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The allure of a game of "foot" hockey drew people from all over to a tournament in Luzerne County.

Teams competed at Quality Hill Playground in Nanticoke for the 8th annual "Puck Cancer" summer festival.

The event was created in memory of Michelle Aberola Myers who lost her battle with cancer in 2012.

Co-founder of the event, Lauren Myers, said "So in turn, in 2012 we started Puck Cancer and in 2012 it was two hockey teams and friends. They shouldn't have to worry about financial needs when it comes to surviving cancer."

All the money raised here goes to Medical Oncology Associates, which provides financial support to cancer patients across northeastern Pennsylvania.