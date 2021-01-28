Playing a losing game on Wall Street?

Financial advisors tell Newswatch 16 Wall Street had its eye on GameStop even before this week.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Financial advisors tell Newswatch 16 - Wall Street had its eye on GameStop, before this week when the company started making headlines.

"So that business model is trending downwards and soon will be gone. Unfortunately for them. So what happens is the lions of Wall Street come in and seize on that opportunity and start selling that stock because their analysis tells them that this place is going to go away soon," said Lawrence Hamilton, Vice President of Trustmont Financial Group.

Lawrence Hamilton and his son Dan are with Trustmont Financial Group. They say this is a case of the "Average Joe" day-trader, trying to outsmart Wall Street.

"But there's an online community and Reddit. That banded together and decided to drive up the price by buying stocks like GameStop to try to outsmart the people on Wall Street," said Dan Hamilton.

That's why GameStop stock is going up.

"The reason the price is so high is because there's been frantic buying of it, which has pushed the price higher you know if more people want something that's limited in quantity. You're going to be willing to pay more, more for it, and as the demand goes off. So that's what we have happening here," said Dan.

The two of them say a lot of people have gotten into day trading from home, now that the pandemic has forced them to work from home and so much information is on the internet.

But if you're thinking of getting into it - they recommend you sit this one out.

"Everything that's happening here will end badly for almost everyone involved in it. If you think about the people who were the short-sellers who were getting squeezed a lot of them have already bowed out of that stock that meant they probably close out positions at a loss," said Lawrence.

"I really do think there's only one way this ends and that's with the stock price plummeting because it's simply not as valued as valuable as it's currently valued," said Dan.