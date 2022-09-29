Donations down to critically low levels at blood centers

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress explains why this shortage is especially problematic for some patients.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Miller-Keystone Blood Center is putting out a desperate plea for donors, as platelet donations are falling short of what hospitals in our region need for patients.

"Year-round, it is difficult to collect blood — no matter if it is whole blood, platelets, plasma, double red cells. But right now, there seems to be more of a need for platelets than ever before," said Kathy Rowinski with Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

The center in Pittston Township is just one location where people can donate. Platelets are used to help treat cancer patients, people with blood disorders, and accident victims.

They only have a shelf life of seven days, which makes them even more in demand.

"Daily, we need to see 30 to 40 platelet donors every day to be able to meet the needs of our hospitals," said Rowinski.

While Miller-Keystone is trying to fill the need here at home, they're also part of an emergency blood readiness corps, which could soon be sending blood down to Florida for aid after hurricane Ian.

"I haven't seen a number yet, but probably hundreds of blood drives are going to be canceled throughout Florida and throughout the southeast United States, and that is hundreds and hundreds of donors that won't be able to help meet the need of those patients," said Rowinski.

People with all blood types can donate platelets and are eligible to do so every eight days. The process takes about an hour and a half.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Miller-Keystone Blood Ctr is joining blood centers across the country to support Florida, Georgia, So Carolina & No Carolina at this time of crisis. Blood, platelet & plasma donations of all types will be needed. Call 800-B-A-DONOR (233-6667) or visit https://t.co/ygEjK1D6kr. pic.twitter.com/alq7qeU3JA — MillerKeystone (@millerkeystone) September 28, 2022