Plans to celebrate our area on May 7th

Business and tourism leaders are looking to start a new annual holiday, #570Day.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it's the food, the scenery or the history, there are arguments to be made that Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have a lot to treasure.

These ladies would agree and are starting a 'holiday' to honor it all.

"So 570 Day was developed by the Rotary Club of Wilkes Barre, and we are partnering with the greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visit Luzerne County," explained Christine Mackin Meluskey of the Wilkes-Barre Rotary Club.

It will be celebrated on May 7th or 5-7.

"We're really hoping that this is the first year, we're just getting started and that every year from now on, on May 7th is going to be 570 Day, just a day to celebrate the area and all the good that is in the 570 area," added Megan Filak with Visit Luzerne County.

These ladies tell Newswatch 16 the idea was inspired by a few states in the Midwest that celebrate in a similar way.

It will be easy for you to celebrate, all you have to do is share what you love about our area.

"People can get involved by sharing on their personal social media pages, their favorite businesses, their favorite restaurants, their favorite hiking trails. Businesses can get involved by having deals or promotions, and it's really just a positive movement to celebrate our area," added Mackin Meluskey.

"We've been working on our social media, we're just trying to spread the word, you know? We're encouraging people to start thinking ahead. If there's businesses, you know, take, make it your own, take your own spin on it, get creative businesses in the 570 on social media plan what you're going to do ahead of the day, share the history of your business in the 570, share your deal, share anything you know #570Day," explained Filak.