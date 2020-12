The fire started in a double-block home in Plains Township Monday morning.

PLAINS, Pa. — Flames heavily damaged a double-block home in Plains Township Monday morning.

It started around 11 a.m. at 50/52 Skidmore Street. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

One person was at home but was able to get out safely.

One side of the building is destroyed.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.