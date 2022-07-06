Plains Township diner food truck now caters on the road

The owner said people will be able to book this truck for events, and it won't have the same menu as the diner.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The D's Diner in Plains Township is now on the move with the expansion of a new "location" on wheels. But its owner said this was "plan B."

"Well, originally, we wanted to head out towards the Back Mountain area into another diner. But we were a little hesitant with trying to have the manpower to run it," D's Diner owner Dan Demellier said.

A problem causing some restaurants to close, but Dan Demellier said his place is overcoming challenges such as staffing and price increases.

"[We] have returning customers, we have the volume. A lot of restaurants right now are hurt, and because they don't have the volume of people coming in. Here we do. We have a lot of hotels around here, we have the casino," Demellier said.

The owner said people will be able to book this truck for events, and it won't have the same menu as the diner. It will be a tailored menu that will be displayed on the screens.

"We're pretty well booked for the month of July. We're getting calls nonstop," Demellier said. "It's something new to us, we have to adjust to it, but I think we'll do very good."

This truck was ordered in November from a company in Florida and driven to the area over the weekend. Its first stop will be this weekend at the Little League tournament in Plains Township