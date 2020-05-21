A birthday surprise for Lisa!

Dancing her birthday away!

PLAINS, Pa. — A birthday without dancing is not a proper birthday.

And that's exactly what a local DJ company wanted to make sure wasn't the case for a woman in Luzerne County.

37-year-old Lisa was surprised by the DJ and a musician with some of her favorite country music.

Lisa has down syndrome and has been cooped up in her house since the pandemic started.

So, with live music playing outside her home in Plains, Lisa danced her birthday away with friends, family, and neighbors.