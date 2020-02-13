Sweet treats for sweethearts

The folks at Bakery Delite are adorning treats of all types for Valentine's Day.

PLAINS, Pa. — Ahead of the lovers' holiday on Friday, bakers in Luzerne County are busy.

Work to whip up batches of Valentine's goodies began around 3 a.m. at Bakery Delite in plains. The bakers are dressing up all their typical treats for the pastry counter in their Valentine's Day best.

"I like this holiday," said bakery Delite worker Annette Kosmach. "It's nice to have everything all pretty and decorated all fancy for Valentine's day."

Pretty much everything on the menu has a Valentine's Day rendition, ready for patrons to gift to their special someone. Even their classic yellow banana cakes are wearing pink hearts.

There are also some items making special cameos at the bakery just for the holiday, including giant doughnuts, and of course, chocolate-covered strawberries.

Even some regulars who never stray from their typical order were up bright and early to enjoy the Valentine's Day treats.

"He loves chocolate chip, so I thought, what a great way to surprise him in the morning. I'm going to put this on the table when he gets up. I'm going to work, he's not even going to know, and he'll love it," Maryann Quinn said.

Bakers say they've been buzzing with business since Super Bowl Sunday and will remain busy through Mardi Gras. but the rush is always the most hectic when love is in the air/

"It feels good inside especially when they say, 'Oh, I love it, oh it was so good.' It makes you feel good inside, you know. You want to please people," Kosmach said.

The biggest crowds are expected Friday morning, so if you want something specific for you Valentine, you'll want to stop by early or place a special order.