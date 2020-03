The Leprechaun Loop, a one-mile run, starts the festivities.

PITTSTON, Pa. — March is here and that means it's time to celebrate all things Irish.

Kicking things off Saturday is Pittston's Saint Patrick's Parade

The festivities start at 11 a.m. with a one-mile run called the Leprechaun Loop.

The celebration continues when the parade steps off at 12 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Pittston.

