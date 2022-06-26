An event built around the community of Pittston was held in the city's downtown Sunday afternoon.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A first-of-its-kind fundraiser took place in one city in Luzerne County on Sunday.

An organization named Pittston: Summer in the City partnered with the Pittston Downtown Partnership to host Pittston's Day Downtown.

The event included 40 vendors, shops, games, and entertainment all for a good cause.

"At large-scale fundraiser here for a shop with a cop piston Shop with a Cop initiative, which is essentially a nonprofit organization through the downtown Pittston partnership that goes ahead and pairs disadvantaged elementary-aged children during the holiday season with law enforcement district attorneys those groups and goes ahead to give them a holiday experience and some holiday magic they otherwise couldn't have," said Paul Stevenson, Organizer.

In addition to the vendor fair, Stevenson is also organizing a talent show to raise money for the same cause which will be held later this summer.