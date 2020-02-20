First female chief takes post in Pittston Township

A police department in Luzerne County has named its new chief and she's already made history within the department.

Lena Angelella is no stranger to paving the way in the Pittston Township Police Department. Tuesday night, she officially checked off another box the first female police chief.

"I was very happy, very excited, very humbled by them offering me the position," Chief Angelella.

Angelella has been with the department for more than 20 years. She was the first female officer hired and the first female sergeant. She's been running the department since 2014 and now she's officially the first female chief.

"I think it's going to be great asset to the department. It was well deserved. I think it was a long time coming and we look forward to being under her direction," said Patrolman Ruddy Navarro.

"I've been here 23 years. I've been serving the community in those capacities and now I'm very excited to serve as the chief of police," Angelella said.

Not much has changed for the chief, including her day to day duties. She still plans on going out and patrolling the streets of the town where she grew up.

"The only thing that's changed really is my uniform and the way I sign my name," the chief said. "I'm very excited about moving forward and making a lot of changes, obviously, good changes so everybody is happy."

While she may be the first female police chief, there's still a job to be done every day.

"I think in this field, an officer is an officer. It doesn't change whether you're a female or a male. We're all police officers and we're all doing the same job," said Ptlm. Navarro.