The child said Travis Abbott abused him earlier this month, according to police.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Luzerne County, accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy.

The child told police Travis Abbott, 24, molested him at a home in Pittston Township earlier this month.

The boy told police Abbott told him not to tell anyone. Officers say when questioned, Abbott at first denied the allegations before admitting to the abuse.