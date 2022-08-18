Pittston Tomato Festival will have you seeing red this weekend

It's the start of the biggest weekend of the year in the city of Pittston.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PITTSTON, Pa. — Pittston prides itself on being the tomato capital of the world, and this weekend brings the annual festival dedicated to the juicy red fruit.

The Pittston Tomato Festival officially opened Thursday evening, and people are already coming here to get their tomato fix just in time for dinner.

The festival includes lots of food options, art and craft vendors, and live music.

Some streets in Pittson will be closed Saturday morning for a 5K run and parade.

ROAD CLOSURES: Saturday August 20th from 9am-12:00 all roadways leading into the City of Pittston will be closed for... Posted by City of Pittston Police Department on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Today is the day you have been waiting for! The Pittston Tomato Festival opens at 5pm TODAY! Check out the schedule for all the great happenings this weekend! Posted by Pittston Tomato Festival on Thursday, August 18, 2022