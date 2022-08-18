Pittston Tomato Festival will have you seeing red this weekend

PITTSTON, Pa. — Pittston prides itself on being the tomato capital of the world, and this weekend brings the annual festival dedicated to the juicy red fruit.
The Pittston Tomato Festival officially opened Thursday evening, and people are already coming here to get their tomato fix just in time for dinner.
The festival includes lots of food options, art and craft vendors, and live music.
Some streets in Pittson will be closed Saturday morning for a 5K run and parade.
