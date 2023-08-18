The Pittston Tomato Festival celebrates 40 years

Pittston prides itself on being the "Tomato Capital of the World," and this weekend marks the return of the Pittston Tomato Festival.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Thousands are expected to make their way to Pittston in Luzerne County for the Tomato Festival this weekend, in the meantime, so people are already getting their tomato fix.

From ravioli to pizza, for one weekend a year, the downtown is painted tomato red, and the community comes together to celebrate all things tomato. But don’t worry, if you aren’t a fan of tomatoes, there are plenty of other options like barbecue and potato pancakes.

The weekend features live music, vendors, and new this year, a spaghetti eating contest which is a fundraiser for Pittston Meals on Wheels.

This is the 40th year for the festival, and organizers say it’s something the Pittston community looks forward to year after year.

“I think it’s the tradition. It is really something that people appreciate. We have 40 years of memories, 40 years of food and family and friendship that people can look back on and say 'this is why I’m in Pittston, and this is why I stay.'” said Jessica Lane, committee chairperson.