Pittston police post 'Drug house closed for business' on Facebook after drug arrest

The police chief says a joint investigation led officers to arrest a man for possession of methamphetamine.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Pictures on the Pittston Police Department's Facebook page show a house in the city with signs posted out front saying, "This drug house is closed for business. Courtesy of the Pittston City Police Department."

The chief calls this home a known drug distribution location in the city's Lincoln Heights section.

The home was subsequently condemned by code enforcement for being unsafe to live in.

John Morgan owns Morgan's Butcher Shop just a block away.



“I live in this city. Not only do I own a business, but I lived in this city all my life so, sure I'm happy to see this,” said Morgan.



Others agree, saying the drug problem in Pittston has gotten worse.



“To see it kind of deteriorate a little bit and now that they're being proactive and getting rid of the houses that are concerning and in neighborhoods makes me feel a lot better,” said Phaedra Joseph.



The police chief, who took the job in November, says his ultimate goal is to get people off drugs.



“Unfortunately, we have to go through this process first. And at the end of the road, if the person is serious about getting help for themselves, we here for them,” said Chief Neil Murphy.



“How many people have died and suffered over drug abuse and addiction?” added Martin Blake. “Our youth here in Pittston doesn't need that.”



