Police in Pittston City are looking for person(s) responsible for vandalizing tombstones earlier this week at the St. John the Evangelist cemetery.

According to the police, about six memorial stones were knocked over.

The police mentioned that vandals left tire tracks behind. From the tracks on the grass, the police assume the vehicle has dual rear tires.

Currently, there is no word on any suspects.