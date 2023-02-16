Pittston native home from first Harlem Globetrotters tour

Mia Hopkins is back on her old stomping grounds in Pittston this week, after a year of traveling the world with the Harlem Globetrotters.

PITTSTON, Pa. — It's a full-circle moment for Mia Hopkins. From playing at the Pittson YMCA as a kid to playing on the international stage and now returning to her "home court," she hasn't stopped dribbling and dunking.

"It's an honor to be back here. These are my roots. This is my home, and I have so much support and love here."

Hopkins is making her triumphant return home to her old stomping grounds after finishing her first tour with the Harlem Globetrotters, an exhibition basketball team that combines skills with entertainment.

It was a whirlwind year. Mia visited more than 20 countries and performed in countless shows. She was often the only woman on the court.

"When I come out, they will be like, 'Representing for the ladies!' And you just hear all the girls, you just hear the yells and the screams from the girls, and it's really inspiring to know that I'm inspiring other women across the world."

While back home this week, Mia stopped by her old middle school in Pittston to talk to the students there.

"I make sure that I let them know I sat in that very seat."

And played on those very courts. Here she is in 2012, playing high school ball and dominating the competition.

Newswatch 16's Steve Lloyd interviewed her after that game. She said, "This is everything I ever wanted in my whole life, and I just hope I can keep going."

Well, teenage Mia, you certainly kept going and scored a dream job, spreading joy to others by doing what you love.

"You might be having a bad day, and you just look over, and they're smiling, like biggest smile on their face. It's the craziest feeling ever just to know that you just being you is making their day, and that's the best feeling, it cannot be replaced."

If you want to see her in action, Mia will perform with the Harlem Globetrotters next Friday, February 24, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza at 7 p.m.