Pittston Globetrotter returns home on tour

The Harlem Globetrotters made a stop in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday with a local on their roster.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittston native Mia Hopkins was a standout player on her high school basketball team and now is known as "Mighty Mia Hopkins" with the Globetrotters.

On Saturday, their "Spread Game Tour" brought her back to her home county of Luzerne where it all began.

"She is kind of a local Legend as far as female basketball players go and I recruited her we brought her to audition in Wildwood, NJ last summer and she just blew us away with her ability and she signed a contract a few months later and she been with us ever since," said Al Clocker, Globetrotters Coach/Head Scout.

Mia will play with the Globetrotters through 2022.

Their tour will bring them to over 200 cities across the country and around the world.