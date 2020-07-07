Farmers market returns to Pittston

Vendors and customers are happy the pandemic didn't keep the weekly market from opening.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Farm tents are set up and ready for customers in Pittston for the season's first farmers market. It's a sight many farmers and vendors were unsure about this year with all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 crisis.

"No, we weren't sure. It was scary because we weren't sure," said farmer Harold Golomb.

"I figured I would be here, but I didn't know under what, you know, how we would actually get here. With all the masks and the corona and everything else of that nature. So we knew it would be limited, but we didn't know how limited it would be," explained Tim Wells of Deep Roots Hard Cider.

Vendors say there aren't as many of them here as there was last year, but it turns out, the pandemic wasn't the only thing that gave farmers something to worry about.

"We had very nice weather in March, but then April rolled around, and it seemed like we started going the other direction. But no, we got things done and now we're keeping the fingers crossed," said Golomb.

People who live in the Pittston area tell Newswatch 16 they were happy the pandemic didn't keep the farmer's market from opening and think its a great opportunity to support local business.

"I was pretty excited I was actually on my way to Walmart and I saw it, and I actually came back out of my way, grabbed my father and said let's get out and you know support the locals," said Linda Irwin of Pittston.

"They want to support the local businesses because they know that we're struggling," added Wells. "I mean, we're down close to 50 percent from what we were making last year since we can't do wine festivals and different shows, so yeah, it's rough so people are helping out."

"It's amazing you have to support them. Like I said, I'm a local DJ in the area myself, and we've got the support from everybody and that's what it's all about. All of us keeping together as a group working together and knowing we're going to get past this just like anything else," continued Irwin.