Pittston Area will perform Sunday at Hershey.

PITTSTON, Pa. — People gathered in Luzerne County on Saturday to send off the Pittston Area Marching Band.

The band is heading to the Cavalcade Marching Championship in Hershey this weekend.

The band treated the community to some music at Charlie Trippi Stadium in Yatesville.

Earlier this season, the Pittston Area Marching Band took first place at the Conestoga Showcase of Sound Competition.