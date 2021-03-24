Pinwheels bring attention to child abuse

A display outside the Luzerne County Courthouse honors victims of child abuse and those helped by the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — For Child Abuse Prevention Month next month, the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center is putting up its yearly display of pinwheels outside the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

"We want to educate the public about child abuse that, yes, it is happening in our community. It's happening in Luzerne County," says executive director Shannon Peduto. "Every year, we have over 500 children that report physical, sexual abuse, neglect in their homes or drug-endangered situations, and it's those children that we're here to try and protect."

In addition to advocates, police officers from Luzerne County helped with the pinwheel planting too. Each pinwheel represents a case of child abuse in the county.

"Very important to support these children and the people, these ladies who have a hard job to speak to the victims of child abuse," added Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker.

People with the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center tell Newswatch 16 fewer cases of child abuse were reported in 2020, but that's not because fewer cases of child abuse happened.

"Because children are at home and doing either hybrid or Zoom classes, we were not getting the reports that should be," explained Beverly Hernandez, a program director and nurse at the center. "But the children are still in dire need of our services."

"If anything, domestic violence and child abuse went up," added Peduto. "Because of the quarantines and the mandated stay-at-home orders and the pandemic. We weren't able to serve as many children, and we weren't exposed to as many children, so, therefore, we are still planning our 500 pinwheels this year in honor of those children because we know they're still out there."

The center says the biggest goal of this display is to educate people who pass by.

"If all of the children who needed our help were physically standing here in person, you know, people would be running to help them. So we hope that people, as they drive by, see these pinwheels and picture a child in the place of every one of the pinwheels," said Peduto.