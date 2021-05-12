Pilot celebrates 900th transatlantic crossing

Margit Waltz is a ferry pilot, delivering new, single-engine planes from a factory in France, across the Atlantic, and to destinations around the world.

AVOCA, Pa. — This plane landing at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport may have looked typical, though it was anything but the pilot is Margrit Waltz, from Moscow, and she just made her 900th transatlantic crossing.

"I sometimes say I never worked in my life. It's a hobby that turned into a wonderful business or job," said Margrit Waltz.

She's been flying for 40 years.

Her plane is headed to Muncie, Indiana.

"This is not something you say 'Oh I want to do it, and I do it' It took 40 years to accumulate these offerings and these crossings. I fly these planes worldwide," Waltz said.

To mark the 900th crossing milestone, Waltz was given flowers when she landed at the airport in Avoca.

The airport is special to her; it's where she met her husband.

"Initially obviously, you don't know its going to be your husband eventually, so it means something, so we're still at this airport," she said.

Waltz flew more than 14 hours over two days to get here, with stops in Iceland, Scotland, Canada, and Bangor, Maine.

She says the schedule can be grueling, but she and her family make it work.

She's affectionately called the Queen of the Sky.