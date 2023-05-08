Pickle Fest in Forty Fort returns for second year

All things pickled were the focus of an event Saturday in Luzerne County.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — NEPA Craftworks hosted the Pickle This Pickle That Pickle Fest at The Forty Fort Sports Complex.

Hundreds showed up to pick the best pickle or try other fermented foods.

Vendors tell Newswatch 16 they were very impressed with the turnout.

"Last year it was the first year that they had the event, and we did well, but this year is definitely, probably two or three times bigger, definitely much bigger than last year," said Tracy Fritz, Hanover Township.

In addition to all the pickled treats, there were dozens of craft vendors at this festival held Saturday in Luzerne County.