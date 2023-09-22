Philharmonic conductor charms little learners

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic Conductor Mélisse Brunet stopped by Building Blocks Learning Center in Plains Township Friday morning for storytime.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Kids in Luzerne County got to witness some musical magic Friday morning.

The conductor of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic read to children at Building Blocks Learning Center in Plains Township.

Mélisse Brunet read the book The Flying Orchestra to a classroom of Pre-K students.

The philharmonic's first concert of the season is next Friday night at the Kirby Center in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's Jeremy Lewan will be there to introduce the event.

