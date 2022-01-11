Pharmacy to pay over $200,000 for missing doses

Waschko's Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A pharmacy in Hazleton has agreed to pay for allegedly failing to comply with the controlled substances act.

Officials say between August 2019 and August 2021, Waschko's Pharmacy failed to complete inventories regarding the release of controlled substances, such as oxycodone.

Thousands of doses went unaccounted for, and the pharmacy will have to pay $210,000 dollars.

Waschko's Pharmacy has been placed under new ownership, and a new pharmacist in charge was hired at the shop.